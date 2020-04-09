StockMarketWire.com - Smith & Nephew has announced the appointment of Anne-Francoise Nesmes as its new chief financial officer and confirmed she will join the company by 3 August 2020.
She will replace Graham Baker who, it was previously announced, will step down as chief financial officer and leave Smith & Nephew for a new opportunity on 30 April 2020.
Ian Melling, senior vice president group finance, will serve as interim chief financial officer from that date until Nesmes joins.
On joining, she will also be appointed to the board as an executive director.
Nesmes is currently chief financial officer at visitor attraction operator Merlin Entertainments, a position she had held since August 2016, and is also a non-executive director of Compass Group.
Prior to Merlin, she was chief financial officer of specialist animal health company Dechra Pharmaceuticals.
Chief executive Roland Diggelmann said: 'Anne-Francoise is an exceptional finance leader who has demonstrated her effectiveness supporting ambitious strategic, investment and efficiency programmes in both healthcare and other sectors.'
In addition, Smith & Nephew announced it has appointed Bob White as a non-executive director, who will join the board on 1 May 2020.
He is currently executive vice president and president, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group and a member of the executive committee for Medtronic.
