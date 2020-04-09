StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Redrow has secured a £300m Covid Corporate Financing Facility and confirmed it had furloughed 80% of its workforce under the government's job retention scheme.
Redrow announced it has been confirmed as an eligible issuer for the CCFF, with an issuer limit under the facility of £300m, which remains undrawn.
The company also said that negotiations for an additional £100m of headroom under its existing revolving facility (RCF) with its six relationship banks were 'progressing well', with documentation to be concluded by the end of April, which will result in the existing RCF increasing from £250m to £350m.
The company said that on the 27 March the board and senior directors in the business announced internally they had volunteered to take a 20% pay cut for the duration of the crisis and that, since then, the wider directorate in the business have also volunteered to take a salary cut of 20%.
Executive chairman John Tutte said: 'The positive progress we have made on securing additional banking facilities means we can now finalise plans for our valued workforce and supply chain, to make an orderly return to work when we are advised it is safe to do so.'
Tutte added that the response from colleagues and customers 'during these unparalleled times has been magnificent'.
At 8:28am: [LON:RDW] Redrow PLC share price was +42.3p at 447.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: