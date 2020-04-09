StockMarketWire.com - Caledonia Mining reported a climb in quarterly production, citing operational improvements.
For the quarter ended March 31, 14,233 ounces of gold were produced during the Quarter, an increase of 19% on the 11,948 ounces produced in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
'This is a credit to our operational team and indicates that the operational improvements in the latter part of 2019 have continued into 2020,' the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:CMCL] Caledonia Mining Corp share price was +20p at 735p
