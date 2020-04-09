StockMarketWire.com - Premium drinks brand owner Distil brands reported a surge in volumes and sales in the final quarter of the year and the company said it expected annual results to meet performance.
For the final quarter of its financial year ended 31 March 2020, volumes increased 80% and revenues were up 97% following an 85% investment in brand marketing.
'Our sales in Q4, year-on-year, advanced 80% in volume and 97% in value. This was as a result of strong individual brand performance together with the impact of Brexit inventories in 2019,' the company said.
'We anticipate full year performance for the year ended 31 March 2020 to be in line with current market expectations,' it added.
At 9:24am: [LON:DIS] Distil Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.08p at 0.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
