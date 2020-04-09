StockMarketWire.com - Frontier IP, a specialist in commercialising intellectual property, said its portfolio company Alusid has launched a new luxury brand called Block through a Kickstarter campaign in collaboration with design consultancy Collective HQ.
'The initial products being made under the Block name are a range of small-to-medium sized occasional tables. Alusid is making the tabletops, while Collective HQ are making the bases,' the company said.
'This Kickstarter project, in collaboration with Collective HQ, allows us to open up and demonstrate new creative possibilities for our material through these high-end tables,' said Alusid co-founder and chief executive officer, Dr Alasdair Bremner.
At 9:32am: [LON:FIPP] Frontier IP Group PLC share price was 0p at 65.5p
