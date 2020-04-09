StockMarketWire.com - B2B media business Bonhill detailed plans to raise a minimum of £2.5m through a discounted equity placing to shore up its balance sheet for day-to-day operations.
The placing price of 5p a share represented a discount of 23% to the company's closing share price on 8 April and was currently expected to conclude on or before 4.30 p.m. on 9 April 2020.
The net proceeds of the placing would be used to fund the working capital requirements of the company up to the fourth quarter of this year, Bonhill said.
At 9:55am: [LON:BONH] Bonhill Group Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 6.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
