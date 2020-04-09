StockMarketWire.com - Proton therapy systems maker Advanced Oncotherapy detailed plans to raise nearly £15m through a direct equity subscription. The company also said the Covid-19 crisis was expected to delay the first patient treatment into 2021.
The company said it would issue 59,550,000 new shares at a price of 25 pence per share to raise gross £14,887,500 to support the completion of documentation required for its 'LIGHT' system to gain regulatory approval.
Following the UK government's 'Stay at Home Measures' the Daresbury Laboratory and Harley Street sites had been temporarily closed and the staff at Daresbury employed by the company had been placed on furlough leave, the company said.
'The company was already working to a tight deadline to bring the LIGHT System into operation by the end of 2020. It now believes that the closure of these facilities will delay this objective and first patient treatment into 2021,' Advanced Oncotherapy said.
