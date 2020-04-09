StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision reported a fall in crude palm oil production and sales in the first quarter of the year as a later peak harvest season led to lower volumes on-year.
The company produced 12,081 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) in the first quarter of 2020, down from 14,921 tonnes on-year, and sales fell to 11,047 tonnes- sold at average prices of €664 per tonne – down from 12,009 tonnes of CPO sold at €520 per tonne.
The company said it expected the late start to the high season would result in a stronger second quarter than last year although, though tempered expectations, saying it was 'too early to predict with certainty as the major gains would be achieved in the back end of the quarter.'
The company also said that commencement of cashew production may see some delay from original target date of January 2021.
At 10:16am: [LON:DKL] DekelOil Public Ltd share price was -0.05p at 2.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
