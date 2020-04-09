StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Avingtrans scrapped its interim dividend as part of a series of measures to preserve cash amid uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The interim dividend was cancelled for the 6 months ended 30 November 2019 as the company announced sweeping measures to reduce costs, including the suspension of upcoming executive annual bonuses and pay increases and a 20% reduction to board member pay.
The company said it had also furloughed 20% of staff, due to 'reduced activity levels in certain markets and aftermarket field service - notably oil and gas and construction.'
Looking ahead, Avingtrans said it expected performance for the year ending 31 May 2020 would be broadly in line with previous management expectations for revenue and profit.
'Given the unprecedented uncertainly around the impact of Covid-19 however, it is not yet possible to assess with certainty the impact this will have on the group's financial performance for the next financial year. As such, the group is withdrawing its previous guidance for the year ending 30 May 2021,' it added.
At 10:30am: [LON:AVG] Avingtrans PLC share price was +8p at 210p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
