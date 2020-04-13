Interim Result

23/04/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)

28/04/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

29/04/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

05/05/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)

06/05/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)

13/05/2020 Connect Group PLC (CNCT)

14/05/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

14/05/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)



Final Result

14/04/2020 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)

14/04/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)

15/04/2020 Highland Gold Mining LD (HGM)

15/04/2020 BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (BPET)

15/04/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)

16/04/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

16/04/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)

20/04/2020 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)

21/04/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)

21/04/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)

22/04/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)

22/04/2020 XLMedia Plc (XLM)

24/04/2020 TechnipFMC plc (0RMV)

28/04/2020 Non-standard Finance Plc (NSF)

29/04/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)

12/05/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)



AGM / EGM

15/04/2020 Canadian General Investment Ltd (CGI)

15/04/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

15/04/2020 Altona Energy PLC (ANR)

15/04/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)

16/04/2020 Verona Pharma PLC (VRP)

16/04/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)

17/04/2020 Ossiam US Min (USMV)

17/04/2020 Ros Agro Plc (AGRO)

17/04/2020 Herald Investment Trust PLC (HRI)

20/04/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)

21/04/2020 Globaldata PLC (DATA)

21/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)

22/04/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

22/04/2020 S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. (SNGR)

22/04/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)

22/04/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)

22/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

22/04/2020 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)

23/04/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

23/04/2020 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)

23/04/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)

23/04/2020 Relx PLC (REL)

23/04/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)

23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

23/04/2020 DP World PLC (DPW)

23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)

23/04/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

24/04/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

24/04/2020 OKey Group S.A (OKEY)

24/04/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

24/04/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)

24/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)

24/04/2020 AssetCo PLC (ASTO)

24/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5)

27/04/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

27/04/2020 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)

27/04/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

28/04/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

28/04/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

28/04/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

29/04/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

29/04/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

29/04/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

29/04/2020 Nichols PLC (NICL)

29/04/2020 Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN)

29/04/2020 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)

29/04/2020 PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)

29/04/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

29/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

29/04/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)

29/04/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)

29/04/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

29/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

29/04/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

29/04/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

29/04/2020 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)

30/04/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

30/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

30/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

30/04/2020 Billing Services Group Ltd (BILL)

30/04/2020 Grupo Clarin (GCLA)

30/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

30/04/2020 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)

30/04/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)

30/04/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

30/04/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)

30/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

30/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

01/05/2020 Independent Oil & Gas PLC (IOG)

01/05/2020 CVC Credit Partners Euro Ltd (CCPG)

01/05/2020 Man Group PLC (EMG)

04/05/2020 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)

04/05/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)

05/05/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)

05/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)

06/05/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

06/05/2020 Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd (PEY)

06/05/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)

06/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)

06/05/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)

06/05/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

06/05/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

06/05/2020 Caledonia Mining Corp PLC (CMCL)

06/05/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)

06/05/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)

06/05/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)

06/05/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)

07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)

07/05/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)

07/05/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

07/05/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)

07/05/2020 Condor Gold PLC (CNR)

07/05/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

07/05/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

07/05/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)

07/05/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

07/05/2020 Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP)

07/05/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

07/05/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

08/05/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

11/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

12/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

12/05/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)

12/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

12/05/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)

12/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)

13/05/2020 Dialight PLC (DIA)

13/05/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

13/05/2020 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

13/05/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)

13/05/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)

13/05/2020 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGL)

13/05/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

13/05/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)

13/05/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

14/05/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)

14/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

14/05/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)

14/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

14/05/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

14/05/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)

14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)

14/05/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)

14/05/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)

14/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

14/05/2020 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Plc (BGS)



Trading Statement

14/04/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

15/04/2020 Solid State Plc (SOLI)

17/04/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)



Ex-Dividend

16/04/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)

16/04/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

16/04/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)

16/04/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)

16/04/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)

16/04/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)

16/04/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)

16/04/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)

16/04/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)

16/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

16/04/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

16/04/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

16/04/2020 SCS Group Plc (SCS)

16/04/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)

16/04/2020 Northamber PLC (NAR)

16/04/2020 1pm PLC (OPM)

16/04/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)

16/04/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)

16/04/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)

16/04/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

16/04/2020 Bank Of Ireland 13 3/8% (BOI)

16/04/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

23/04/2020 Octopus Titan VCT PLC (OTV2)

23/04/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)

23/04/2020 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)

23/04/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)

23/04/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

23/04/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)

23/04/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)

23/04/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

23/04/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)

23/04/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

23/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (MAV4)

23/04/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)

23/04/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

23/04/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

23/04/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)

23/04/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)

23/04/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)

23/04/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

23/04/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

23/04/2020 Clarke (T) PLC (CTO)

23/04/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

23/04/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)

23/04/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)

23/04/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)

23/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

23/04/2020 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)

23/04/2020 Vitec Group (The) PLC (VTC)

23/04/2020 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)

23/04/2020 Cello Group PLC (CLL)

23/04/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)

23/04/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)

23/04/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

23/04/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

23/04/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

23/04/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

23/04/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

23/04/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

23/04/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)

23/04/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

30/04/2020 SThree PLC (STEM)

30/04/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

30/04/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)

30/04/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

30/04/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)

30/04/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)

30/04/2020 Rosenblatt Group PLC (RBGP)

30/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)

30/04/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

30/04/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)

30/04/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)

30/04/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

30/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)

30/04/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)

30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

30/04/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

30/04/2020 Octopus Second Aim Vct Plc (OSEC)

30/04/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)

30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

30/04/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

07/05/2020 Franchise Brands Plc (FRAN)

07/05/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)

07/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)

07/05/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

07/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)

07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)

07/05/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

07/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)

07/05/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)

07/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

14/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

14/05/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

14/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

14/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)

14/05/2020 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET)

14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com