StockMarketWire.com - Exhibition company Hyve said a potential equity fundraise was being considered among other options to boost its finances.
The update arrived amid recent media speculation regarding a potential equity fundraise by the company.
As set out in its announcement of 8 April 2020, Hyve said it continued to take decisive action and was reviewing all options to secure the group's long-term financial position including a potential equity fundraise.
The company said it continued to be engaged in constructive dialogue with the group's lenders in relation to covenant headroom and facility flexibility and had already secured a waiver of the June 2020 covenant tests under its debt facilities.
'The board remains confident that the group's strategy of focusing on market-leading events provides a strong platform to return to growth post the current crisis and its priority remains to safeguard the group's customers, colleagues and communities during this period of uncertainty,' it added.
