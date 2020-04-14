StockMarketWire.com - Marketing platform Dotdigital said business from existing customers continued to grow, but flagged a slowdown in securing new customers due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There was some evidence of new business being affected both by lead flow volumes, due to cancellations of tradeshows and events, and decision deferral.
The impact was being mitigated, in part, by digital transformation related decisions having slowed, resulting in a reduction in the usual level of customer churn, Dotdigital said.
'In summary, there has been an expected slowdown of new business wins, but also an increased customer loyalty which plays to our core services and business model,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
