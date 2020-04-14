StockMarketWire.com - Marketing platform Dotdigital said activity on its platform from existing customers continued to grow, but flagged a slowdown in securing new customers due to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Messaging volumes and omnichannel usage (predominantly SMS) from existing customers were continuing to grow, the company said. But there was some evidence of new business being affected both by lead flow volumes, due to cancellations of tradeshows/events, and decision deferral.
Inevitably temporary closures by customers in some industries had had an impact but this is being mitigated in part by customer's digital transformation related decisions having slowed, resulting in a reduction in the usual level of natural churn, Dotdigital said.
The company also said there had been minimal operational impact and customer support teams, engineers and sales and marketing were all fully functioning as all its employees worldwide had now transitioned to home working.
'In summary, there has been an expected slowdown of new business wins, but also an increased customer loyalty which plays to our core services and business model,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
