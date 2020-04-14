StockMarketWire.com - Pub and restaurant owner Mitchells & Butlers said it had been granted a temporary waiver of its debt obligations and furlouged more than 99% of its staff in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
All of the company's sites had been closed for over three weeks due to UK government lockdown measures.
'It is possible that the forced closure of our sites, as required by the government, could amount to a technical breach of our secured financing arrangements,' Mitchells & Butlers said.
'But, as a first step, we are announcing today that a temporary waiver until 15th May has now been granted to avoid this pending further discussions.'
'Great uncertainty remains not only as to the extent of the current shutdown but also the profile of any reopening and recovery period back to normality.'
'The group has material cash resources which we believe should be sufficient to fund obligations well into the second half of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
