StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment consultancy Nakama said that although its cash position remained 'tight' it was confident it could survive through the Covid-19 crisis.
Nakama warned that its performance for the year through March 2020 would be 'marginally below' its previous expectations.
'The Covid-19 outbreak has now seen a marked impact on the trading of the UK businesses too and this will adversely impact the new financial year,' it said.
'The group's management have taken every step and opportunity to secure the future of the business and is currently exploring using various government back initiatives to further support the business.'
'The group's cash position remains tight but the board is confident that the business can continue to operate financially during the current Covid-19 crisis.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
