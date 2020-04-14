StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas explorer and producer Bahamas Petroleum said the allotment and admission of shares to its investment fund would not take place today as planned, due to the Covid-19 pandemic causing administrative delays.
'The expected admission date for the fund shares will be announced once timing for completion of the necessary administrative processes is known with certainty,' it added.
The company said that, notwithstanding the delay in allotment, the subscription funds, amounting to about $0.9m in respect of the fund shares, resided in a mutual fund account.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: