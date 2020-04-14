StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality technology company VR Education said it had signed a partnership agreement with US-based educational content creator VictoryXR.

VictoryX specialised in science curriculum content and virtual animal dissections.

It would import its content library onto VR Education's Engage under a revenue sharing agreement.

Students using the platform would be both in physical schools and home schooled children, including those impacted by Covid-19.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com