StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Centrica said it had appointed Chris O'Shea as chief executive on a permanent basis with immediate effect.
Chris O'Shea was appointed to the Centrica board as chief financial officer on 1 November 2018 and became interim CEO with effect from 17 March 2020.
At 8:21am: [LON:CNA] Centrica PLC share price was +0.32p at 35.9p
