StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant Astrazeneca said a trial for its drug used to treat patients with lung cancer would be unblinded early following a recommendation from an Independent Data Monitoring Committee amid evidence of 'overwhelming' efficacy.
'We are thrilled by the recommendation to unblind the Phase III ADAURA trial much earlier than expected and are incredibly excited with these unprecedented results in patients with early-stage EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer,' the company said,
The primary endpoint of the Phase III ADAURA trial was disease-free survival and results was originally anticipated in 2022.
'ADAURA is the first global trial for an EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated) inhibitor to show statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in adjuvant treatment of lung cancer,' the company said.
AstraZeneca also said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the kinase inhibitor Koselugo (selumetinib) for the treatment of paediatric patients two years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 who had symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas
The approval was based on results showing an overall response rate (ORR) of 66% in paediatric patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 when treated with Koselugo as a twice-daily oral monotherapy.
