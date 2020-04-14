StockMarketWire.com - The administrators of Gulf region focused hospital operator NMC Health said they had appointed four new members to its board, each with with broad international restructuring experience.
The company's previous directors had all been removed from the board.
The new directors included Eli Chahin, Christopher Hall, Myles Halley and Philip Gore-Randall.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
