StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild Mining pulled plans to pay a final dividend amid ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting temporary suspension of its operations.
The company said the decision to pull the dividend was a prudent course of action reflecting the company's focus on the conservation of cash resources at a time when its operations had grinded to a halt.
'Both the Inmaculada and Pallancata mines in Peru remain temporarily suspended following the Peruvian government's recent decision to extend social restrictions until 26 April 2020,' the company aid. ' In Argentina, whilst permission has been granted by the government to restart the San Jose mine, in light of the current restrictions on the movement of people in the country, the company expects the ramp-up to be phased over a number of weeks,' it added.
Details on the company's performance during the first quarter would be provided in the scheduled production report on 22 April 2020.
At 8:59am: [LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was +3.6p at 141.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
