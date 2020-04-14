FTSE 100 Astrazeneca 7500.00 +5.32% Polymetal International 1578.75 +4.55% Rentokil Initial 407.90 +3.98% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 7852.00 +3.89% Next 4776.50 +3.30% Carnival 915.00 -5.24% Compass Group 1295.25 -4.73% Itv 72.81 -4.67% British American Tobacco 2886.25 -4.44% Crh 2294.00 -4.38% FTSE 250 Bakkavor Group 78.65 +8.48% Elementis 68.23 +8.39% Marston's 43.84 +6.20% National Express Group 274.60 +6.19% Go-Ahead Group 1267.50 +5.71% Mitchells & Butlers 200.50 -9.89% Tullow Oil 24.17 -8.17% Cineworld Group 71.49 -7.44% Essentra 266.90 -7.20% Restaurant Group 55.93 -6.78% FTSE 350 Bakkavor Group 78.65 +8.48% Elementis 68.23 +8.39% Marston's 43.84 +6.20% National Express Group 274.60 +6.19% Go-Ahead Group 1267.50 +5.71% Mitchells & Butlers 200.50 -9.89% Tullow Oil 24.17 -8.17% Cineworld Group 71.49 -7.44% Essentra 266.90 -7.20% Restaurant Group 55.93 -6.78% AIM Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.62 +210.00% Cadence Minerals 6.00 +84.62% Genedrive 58.50 +46.25% Tiziana Life Sciences 80.00 +39.13% Novacyt S.A 492.50 +30.46% Nakama Group 0.35 -36.36% Ascent Resources 3.12 -19.35% Braime (T F & J H) (Holdings) 1200.00 -17.24% GCM Resources 18.00 -15.29% Billing Services Group 0.50 -13.04% Overall Market Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.62 +210.00% Cadence Minerals 6.00 +84.62% Genedrive 58.50 +46.25% Tiziana Life Sciences 80.00 +39.13% Novacyt S.A 492.50 +30.46% Nakama Group 0.35 -36.36% Ascent Resources 3.12 -19.35% Braime (T F & J H) (Holdings) 1200.00 -17.24% GCM Resources 18.00 -15.29% Billing Services Group 0.50 -13.04%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
