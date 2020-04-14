StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Astrazeneca                             7500.00       +5.32%
Polymetal International                 1578.75       +4.55%
Rentokil Initial                         407.90       +3.98%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              7852.00       +3.89%
Next                                    4776.50       +3.30%
Carnival                                 915.00       -5.24%
Compass Group                           1295.25       -4.73%
Itv                                       72.81       -4.67%
British American Tobacco                2886.25       -4.44%
Crh                                     2294.00       -4.38%

FTSE 250
Bakkavor Group                            78.65       +8.48%
Elementis                                 68.23       +8.39%
Marston's                                 43.84       +6.20%
National Express Group                   274.60       +6.19%
Go-Ahead Group                          1267.50       +5.71%
Mitchells & Butlers                      200.50       -9.89%
Tullow Oil                                24.17       -8.17%
Cineworld Group                           71.49       -7.44%
Essentra                                 266.90       -7.20%
Restaurant Group                          55.93       -6.78%

FTSE 350
AIM
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.62     +210.00%
Cadence Minerals                           6.00      +84.62%
Genedrive                                 58.50      +46.25%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     80.00      +39.13%
Novacyt S.A                              492.50      +30.46%
Nakama Group                               0.35      -36.36%
Ascent Resources                           3.12      -19.35%
Braime (T F & J H) (Holdings)           1200.00      -17.24%
GCM Resources                             18.00      -15.29%
Billing Services Group                     0.50      -13.04%

Overall Market
