StockMarketWire.com - Bus company National Express scrapped its 2019 final dividend following a drop off in demand owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Revenue in the first two months of 2020 had risen 17% but deteriorated in March when the government started implementing lockdown measures, limiting growth for the first quarter to 9.4%.
National Express said it continued to generate positive operating earnings and cashflow, even during the lockdown.
The company said it had 'improved liquidity', with over £200n cash on deposit and more than £1bn in undrawn committed facilities.
'National Express went in to this crisis with revenue up strongly across the group,' chief executive Dean Finch said.
'I remain confident that we will emerge out of this unprecedented period with our portfolio of strong assets ready to return to delivering industry-leading service to our customers.'
At 9:08am: [LON:NEX] National Express Group PLC share price was +14.2p at 272.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: