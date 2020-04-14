StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker company Proteome Sciences swung to a full-year profit and said its revenue in the first quarter of the new financial year had been broadly unaffected by the Covid-19 crisis.
Net profit for the year through December amounted to £0.15m, compared to a loss of £1.31m on-year.
Revenue increased to £4.70m, up from £3.05m.
The company had cash reserves at 31 December of £0.80m.
'With high levels of work carried over from 2019 we have made a good start to 2020, though significant uncertainty may result because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,' interim chief executive Ian Pike said.
'Currently there are no issues with supply chains, or our staffing levels and the majority of samples required for ongoing projects have already been received in Frankfurt.'
'More stringent measures around home isolation in the US could however impact production and delivery of samples and critical reagents for future studies, but we do not expect this to have a material effect on full year revenues.'
'We remain focused on all aspects of the business with a positive outlook and look forward to providing further updates during the year.'
At 9:24am: [LON:PRM] Proteome Sciences PLC share price was -0.09p at 4.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
