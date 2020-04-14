StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter Investment said it had agreed to acquire ICI Insurance Company from Imperial Chemical Industries, for an undisclosed sum.
The residual liabilities of ICI comprised primarily of US workers compensation and general liability claims.
'This is another acquisition for R&Q that demonstrates the ability to assist companies in finalising legacy long tail exposures,' M&A head Paul Corver said.
At 9:27am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was +1p at 147.5p
