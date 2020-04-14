StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration and production company Egdon Resources said it had raised about £500K via a subscription for new shares.
The proceeds would be used to progress key near term cash generative projects such as Wressle and to boost general working capital, the company said.
The company raised approximately £415,164 through the issue of 20,758,220 new shares of at a price of 2p per a share - The subscription included a £141,114 subscription by Petrichor Holdings Coöperatief. Mark Abbott, managing director, Walter Roberts, non-executive director and company secretary, and Tim Davies, non-executive director had undertaken to subscribe to raise £56K. In connection with the director's subscription, Petrichor had undertaken to subscribe for such further number of shares, at the issue price, that would maintain their holding in the company at 33.99%, the company said. The subscription would be completed in two tranches. The £415,164 subscription monies payable for 20,758,220 of the subscription shares - tranche 1 - were payable on 20 April 2020.
The subscription monies payable for the Directors' subscription shares and the Petrichor further Subscription - Tranche 2 - were expected to be payable on 27 April 2020.
At 9:28am: [LON:EDR] Egdon Resources PLC share price was -0.05p at 2.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
