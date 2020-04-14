StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology group Nektan said it was appointing an administrator, having failed to secure enough funding to stay afloat.

The company said it had commenced a process in Gibraltar courts to seek to appoint an administrator, with the appointment expected to be effective later Tuesday.

Trading of Nektan's shares on AIM had been suspended.


At 9:38am: [LON:NKTN] Nektan Plc share price was 0p at 0.85p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com