StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology group Nektan said it was appointing an administrator, having failed to secure enough funding to stay afloat.
The company said it had commenced a process in Gibraltar courts to seek to appoint an administrator, with the appointment expected to be effective later Tuesday.
Trading of Nektan's shares on AIM had been suspended.
At 9:38am: [LON:NKTN] Nektan Plc share price was 0p at 0.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
