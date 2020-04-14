StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Diversified Gas & Oil said it had completed a second $200m securitised financing arrangement.
The company closed a second $200m par value securitised financing issuing a 8.5-year amortising BBB investment grade note paying 5.25% coupon, secured by 29.4% working interest of proved developed producing upstream assets.
The inflow of funds would strengthen DGO's commitment to sustain its dividend and enhance its liquidity and balance sheet, the company said.
