StockMarketWire.com - Clean technology company Verditek said it had appointed Robert Richards to the role of commercial director.
Richards had joined from Ecolog, where he was chief of technical services and responsible for the development of new products and services, including the provision of small power plants.
His new role would involve a focus on developing international markets and large commercial sales opportunities for Verditek's light-weight solar panels and solutions.
At 9:54am: [LON:VDTK] Verditek Plc share price was +0.12p at 2.1p
