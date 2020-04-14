StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices company AorTech International said it had furloughed a number of administrative and production staff its RUA unit due to a decline in client demand.
RUA had been informed by its largest customer that it was unable to provide forecasts and orders for medical devices, due to US government mandates to suspend all elective surgery in hospitals.
Sufficient production staff havd been retained at RUA to allow the current order book to be fulfilled within agreed timelines, but full production would not resume until new orders are received.
'The steps taken to furlough a number of employees coupled with strict control of overheads will add to the contingency measure previously taken to defer part of the consideration paid for the acquisition of RUA,' AorTech said.
'These actions provide the boards of both RUA and AorTech with comfort that the group can ride out the COVID-19 disruption and continue its research and development efforts.'
At 1:43pm: [LON:AOR] AorTech International PLC share price was -8p at 76.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: