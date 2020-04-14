StockMarketWire.com - Languages services group SDL posted a 47% rise in annual profit but decided not to declare a final dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £27.0m, up from £18.4m on-year.
Revenue rose 16% to £376.3m, assisted by a maiden full year contribution from the acquisition of Donnelley Language Solutions, completed in July 2018.
'We made strong progress against our strategic objectives,' chief executive Adolfo Hernandez said.
'We significantly grew our premium services revenues, benefited from systems investment and our business process automation programme, and delivered industry-leading product innovation.'
SDL said it had felt no material direct impact in the first quarter of 2020 on revenues from the Covid-19 pandemic.
'However, it is early days for most of SDL's customers and the group believes it is prudent to anticipate a reduction in constant currency revenues across SDL's language services and technology businesses.'
