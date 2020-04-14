StockMarketWire.com - Argentina focused oil company Phoenix Global Resources said it had been forced to shut down production from three assets after customer YPF Sociedad Anonima suspended purchases.
YPF stated that the Covid-19 pandemic had led to a significant reduction in demand for oil, forcing it to either reduce or stop production at its refineries.
'Whilst the company is currently reviewing its position, it is faced with no option but to shut down production of crude oil from its operated licences Puesto Rojas, Atamisqui and Tupungato,' Phoenix Global Resources said.
'Whilst the negative impact on the business is expected to be temporary, the company continues to explore possible mitigating actions it can take but no definitive conclusions have yet been reached,' it added.
At 1:56pm: [LON:PGR] Phoenix Global Resources PLC share price was -0.17p at 9.68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: