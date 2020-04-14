StockMarketWire.com - Cream cake retailer Cake Box said it would not pay a final dividend after sales slipped due to the Covid-19 crisis and related closure of its stores.
Sales for the year through March had been up by about 5.1% on a like-for-like basis up until 8 March, but slumped in the final weeks of the financial year to finish around 2.0% higher.
That compared to annual like-for-like sales growth of 6.5% in the previous year.
Revenue was seen rising by about 10% to £18.7m and adjusted pre-tax profit to between £4.1m and 4.3m, up from £4.0m on-year.
The adjusted figure excluded a £1.4m uplift from a freehold revaluation of the company Enfield warehouse and head office, which was expected to be included in its statutory numbers.
Cake Box said it was applying to the government's Job Retention Scheme in relation to head office, warehouse and bakery staff that had been furloughed.
'Life is somewhat on hold for now, but when we emerge from this we will still have birthdays, marriages and numerous other occasions small and large to celebrate up and down the country,' chief executive Sukh Chamdal said.
'With our strong balance sheet, the actions we are taking to reduce costs and our resilient business model, we remain confident in the group's future prospects.'
At 2:25pm: [LON:CBOX] Cake Box Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was +7.5p at 120.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
