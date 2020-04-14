StockMarketWire.com - Property services group Fletcher King said it did not expected its annual results for the year through April to be materially affected by the Covid-19 crisis, though it warned of a potentially harder impact in the following financial year.
The company said it would consider whether to pay a final dividend when its final results for the year through April 2020 became available.
The business had performed in line with management expectations in the first 11 months of the financial year.
'Looking further ahead, whilst there is huge uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 virus, it seems increasingly likely that the wider economic impact will be severe and prolonged,' the company said.
'In this scenario, transaction-based fees such as investment deals and bank valuations are likely to be materially lower than would otherwise be expected.'
'The progress of rating appeals is also likely to be further delayed.'
Property management activity, however, was not expected to be affected to the same extent, although fees may come under pressure should there be a significant decline in the collectability of rents from tenants in client properties.
'Fletcher King is in a good position to withstand the current crisis and continues to have a strong balance sheet with no debt,' the company said.
