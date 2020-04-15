Interim Result
23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
23/04/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)
28/04/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
29/04/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
05/05/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)
06/05/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
13/05/2020 Connect Group PLC (CNCT)
14/05/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
14/05/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)
15/05/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
Final Result
16/04/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
16/04/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
16/04/2020 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
20/04/2020 Pennant International Group PLC (PEN)
21/04/2020 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
21/04/2020 Avacta Group PLC (AVCT)
22/04/2020 JTC PLC (JTC)
22/04/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
22/04/2020 XLMedia Plc (XLM)
23/04/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
24/04/2020 TechnipFMC plc (0RMV)
28/04/2020 Non-standard Finance Plc (NSF)
29/04/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
12/05/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
AGM / EGM
16/04/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
16/04/2020 Verona Pharma PLC (VRP)
17/04/2020 Ros Agro Plc (AGRO)
17/04/2020 Herald Investment Trust PLC (HRI)
17/04/2020 Ossiam US Min (USMV)
20/04/2020 MetalNRG PLC (MNRG)
21/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)
21/04/2020 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
22/04/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)
22/04/2020 S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. (SNGR)
22/04/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
22/04/2020 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)
22/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
22/04/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)
23/04/2020 MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG)
23/04/2020 Sampo OYJ (0HAG)
23/04/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
23/04/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
23/04/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
23/04/2020 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
23/04/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
23/04/2020 DP World PLC (DPW)
24/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
24/04/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
24/04/2020 OKey Group S.A (OKEY)
24/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5)
24/04/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)
24/04/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
24/04/2020 AssetCo PLC (ASTO)
27/04/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
27/04/2020 The Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ)
27/04/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
28/04/2020 International Business Machines (IBM)
28/04/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
28/04/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/04/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
29/04/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
29/04/2020 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
29/04/2020 PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
29/04/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
29/04/2020 Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN)
29/04/2020 Nichols PLC (NICL)
29/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
29/04/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
29/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
29/04/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
29/04/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
29/04/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
29/04/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
29/04/2020 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)
29/04/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)
29/04/2020 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)
30/04/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
30/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
30/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
30/04/2020 Billing Services Group Ltd (BILL)
30/04/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
30/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
30/04/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)
30/04/2020 Minoan Group PLC (MIN)
30/04/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
30/04/2020 Grupo Clarin (GCLA)
30/04/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
30/04/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
01/05/2020 Man Group PLC (EMG)
01/05/2020 CVC Credit Partners Euro Ltd (CCPG)
01/05/2020 Independent Oil & Gas PLC (IOG)
04/05/2020 Honye Financial Services Limited (HOYE)
04/05/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
05/05/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
05/05/2020 GetBusy PLC (GETB)
05/05/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)
06/05/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
06/05/2020 Caledonia Mining Corp PLC (CMCL)
06/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
06/05/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
06/05/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)
06/05/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
06/05/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
06/05/2020 Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd (PEY)
06/05/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
06/05/2020 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
06/05/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
06/05/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
07/05/2020 Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP)
07/05/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
07/05/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
07/05/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
07/05/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
07/05/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
07/05/2020 Condor Gold PLC (CNR)
07/05/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
07/05/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
07/05/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
07/05/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
08/05/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
11/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
12/05/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
12/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
12/05/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
12/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
12/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)
13/05/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
13/05/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
13/05/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)
13/05/2020 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGL)
13/05/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
13/05/2020 Dialight PLC (DIA)
13/05/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
13/05/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
13/05/2020 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
14/05/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
14/05/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
14/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
14/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
14/05/2020 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Plc (BGS)
14/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
14/05/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
14/05/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)
14/05/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
14/05/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
15/05/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
15/05/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
15/05/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
15/05/2020 Federal Grid Company Of Unified Energy System (FEES)
Trading Statement
17/04/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
07/05/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
Ex-Dividend
16/04/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)
16/04/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
16/04/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
16/04/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
16/04/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)
16/04/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
16/04/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
16/04/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
16/04/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
16/04/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
16/04/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
16/04/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
16/04/2020 SCS Group Plc (SCS)
16/04/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
16/04/2020 Northamber PLC (NAR)
16/04/2020 1pm PLC (OPM)
16/04/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
16/04/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
16/04/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
16/04/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
16/04/2020 Bank Of Ireland 13 3/8% (BOI)
16/04/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
23/04/2020 Octopus Titan VCT PLC (OTV2)
23/04/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
23/04/2020 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
23/04/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
23/04/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
23/04/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
23/04/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
23/04/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
23/04/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
23/04/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
23/04/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (MAV4)
23/04/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
23/04/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
23/04/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
23/04/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
23/04/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)
23/04/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
23/04/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
23/04/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
23/04/2020 Clarke (T) PLC (CTO)
23/04/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
23/04/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
23/04/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)
23/04/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
23/04/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
23/04/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
23/04/2020 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
23/04/2020 Vitec Group (The) PLC (VTC)
23/04/2020 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)
23/04/2020 Cello Group PLC (CLL)
23/04/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
23/04/2020 TT Electronics PLC (TTG)
23/04/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
23/04/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
23/04/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
23/04/2020 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
23/04/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
23/04/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
23/04/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
23/04/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
30/04/2020 SThree PLC (STEM)
30/04/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
30/04/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
30/04/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
30/04/2020 Senior PLC (SNR)
30/04/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
30/04/2020 Rosenblatt Group PLC (RBGP)
30/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)
30/04/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
30/04/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
30/04/2020 G4S PLC (GFS)
30/04/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
30/04/2020 Porvair PLC (PRV)
30/04/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
30/04/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
30/04/2020 Octopus Second Aim Vct Plc (OSEC)
30/04/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
30/04/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
30/04/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
07/05/2020 Franchise Brands Plc (FRAN)
07/05/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
07/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
07/05/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
07/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
07/05/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
07/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
07/05/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)
07/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
14/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
14/05/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
14/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
14/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
14/05/2020 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET)
14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com