StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property investor Primary Health Properties said it had taken delivery of two completed developments in Ireland.
They included primary care centres in Ireland at Bray, 12 miles south of Dublin and at Rialto, in Dublin.
The Bray centre extended over three floors and about two-thirds of the rent roll was contracted to the UK government's Health Service Executive.
The Rialto primary centre was also principally let to the HSE.
Primary Health Properties said its portfolio now comprised a total of 490 assets, of which 16 are located in Ireland, with a gross value of over £2.4bn and a contracted rent roll of just over £128.0m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
