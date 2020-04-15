StockMarketWire.com - Hotel and resort owner PPHE Hotel said its revenue slumped 18% in the first quarter after Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions lowered occupancy levels.
Revenue for the three months through March fell to £51.4m, as occupancy levels dropped to 58.5% from 76.4%. Revenue had risen 8.7% over January and February.
PPHE Hotel said its financial liquidity position was robust., with cash at 14 April of £149.9m.
The company also had an undrawn overdraft facility of £3.8m.
It said it had secured amendments to its lending agreements to ensure compliance with debt covenants for the first and second quarter testing periods.
'The group is further discussing with some of its banks an amendment to its 2020 amortisation schedule,' it added.
PPHE had previously announced the withdrawal of its 2019 final dividend.
'We have taken decisive action to ensure the group is well-positioned to endure the unprecedented challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic presents,' chief executive Boris Ivesha said.
'This review of operational costs has been carefully balanced with the business' needs for the future to ensure that, as the impact of Covid-19 reduces and a sense of normality resumes, the group is well-positioned for continued success.'
