StockMarketWire.com - Communications technology supplier Spirent Communications said it would still pay its 2019 final dividend, having boosted its revenue in the first quarter of 2020.
The company said strong cashflow has resulted in it have a cash balance of $208m at the end of March, helping to to confirm the 3.45c per share final payout.
Revenue in the three months through march rose 12% with order intake showing 'good growth', Spirent Communications said.
'We benefited from our strong opening orderbook and we have continued to build momentum into the second quarter,' it added.
Spirent said the development of 5G continued at pace and that it had secured key orders to support customers across its portfolio.
Home working arrangement had been implemented for employees in China in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
'We ensured robust communication links with our customers which led to a healthy level of orders from the region despite the virus,' the company said.
'As the virus moved to other countries, we were already implementing operational continuity plans to support sourcing and implementing shift arrangements and skeleton crews to ensure shipments to our customers.'
'We have also increased communication avenues to our customers including enhanced digital media.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: