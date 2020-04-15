StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Hastings maintained plans to pay a heavily reduced dividend, as it reported a fall in revenue amid lower earned premiums and investment income in the first quarter of the year.
For the three months ended 31 March, revenue fell 2% to £179.2m and gross written premiums fell 1% to £234.3m.
'The first quarter of 2020 has been unprecedented with the Covid-19 outbreak placing additional operational challenges on top of recent industry headwinds,' the company said.
Hastings said it still intended to seek shareholder approval for a final dividend of 5.5p at its annual meeting on 21 May, representing a reduction of 39% on the 2018 final dividend.
Looking ahead, Hasting said it was monitoring further inflationary risks, which were likely to continue throughout 2020 following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, particularly caused by disruption to repair networks and the supply of parts.
'Underlying business performance, including the delivery of benefits from the group's technology and strategic initiatives, remains in line with management's expectations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: