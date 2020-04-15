StockMarketWire.com - Property portal OnTheMarket suspended its financial guidance for 2020 while warning of a short-term hit from the Covid-19 crisis.
OnTheMarket said it had cash of £8.5m at the end of March and was saving money furloughing some employees and cutting executive and director pay by 20%.
'The UK government has introduced restrictions on movement which have had a substantial short-term impact on the ability of estate and lettings agents to run their businesses,' the company said.
The crisis also had the potential to lead to a large-scale and widespread re-evaluation by agents of their longer-term portal relationships, it warned.
'While revenues will be impacted in the short-term, OnTheMarket considers it of fundamental importance to support agents through this difficult period and the Group will conserve cash through the careful management of costs,' OnTheMarket said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
