StockMarketWire.com - Fund manager Jupiter reported a fall in assets under management amid 'challenging' market conditions as the Covid-19 pandemic had a 'significant' adverse impact on the economy and global financial markets including asset values.
Asset under management (AuM) as at 31 March 2020 was £35.0bn, a decrease of £7.8bn in the quarter, with the majority of the decline due to market movements, the company said.
Net outflows in the quarter were £2.3bn, led by £2.89bn of outflows from mutual funds, £2m from investment trust, while segregated mandates saw inflows of £575m in the quarter.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jupiter also lowered its expectations for potential synergies from Merian, the acquisition of which was expected to be put to a shareholder vote on 21 May.
As a result of the decline in Merian group AUM, the estimated run-rate net management fees for Merian as at 31 March were about £98m per annum, down from around £140m as at 31 December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
