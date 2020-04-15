StockMarketWire.com - Services and payments group Equiniti pulled its dividend and guidance, citing heightened macroeconomic uncertainty amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Given the unprecedented uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19, it is not possible to assess with certainty the impact this will have on the group's financial performance for the year. As such, the group is withdrawing its previous guidance for the year ending December 2020,' the company said. The Covid-19 crisis had led to many clients cancelling or suspending dividends, and changing the timing of other corporate events, often at the last minute, the company said.
'Whilst the group has responded to these operational issues without difficulty, it is inevitable that some revenues will be deferred until later in the year or beyond when normal conditions return,' it added. In the UK, revenues in EQ boardroom would be held back in the first half by lower corporate activity, fewer share-dealing programmes, and reduced dividend commissions, but partially offset by increased share dealing and virtual annual meetings.
In EQ US, the underlying growth of this division would be held back in the near term by uncertainties in equity capital markets resulting in a lower level of corporate actions, the company said.
In EQ digital, the sales pipeline for regulated software products was good, but with execution risk exacerbated by reduced remediation volumes as key clients close sites and defer projects in the short term, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: