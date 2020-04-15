StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital fund Sure Venture said Sure Valley Ventures, of which it owned 25.9%, had participated in an investment round for advertising platform Admix of up to $6.1m.
Admix had built a monetization platform for entertainment, from traditional gaming to emerging channels such as Esports.
Sure Valley was an initial seed investor in November 2018, contributing around £0.40m at the time.
It had committed a further £0.44 and currently held a 7.02% stake in Admix.
At 8:00am: [LON:SURE] Sure Ventures Plc share price was 0p at 97.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
