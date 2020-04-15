StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling company 888 slashed its dividend after annual profit more than halved as higher costs weighed on margins.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to $45.3m on-year while revenue increased 4% to $560.3m. Earnings (EBITDA) margin fell to 15.0% from 24.4%.
The company slashed its final dividend by 50% to 3.0¢ a share, taking the total dividends for the year to 6.0¢ per share, down from 12.2 cents.
'The group has performed in line with the board's expectations during 2020 so far with the trends reported in the group's trading update on 24 March 2020 continuing through to today's date,' the company said.
At 8:07am: (LON:888) 888 Holdings PLC share price was -4.6p at 137.4p
