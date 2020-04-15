StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure solutions provider Costain confirmed that its joint venture company, Skanska Costain Strabag, had been given the nod to commence to the design and construction of phase 1 of the HS2 railway in area south as part of the main works civils contract.
But given the delayed start amid the coronavirus-led disruptions, the contract was not expected to make a 'significant' contribution to the group's profitability until 2021 onwards, the company said.
The contract, worth £3.298bn to the joint venture as a whole, would involve the design and construction of major tunnels in the approach to the London terminus at Euston station. It was estimated that phase 1 of the works will create 6,000 jobs.
The new contract marked the point where the work transitions from scheme design and preparatory work to full detailed design and construction, the company said.
Separately, Costain said it had been awarded a £210m design and build contract by Highways England to upgrade an existing section of the A30 north of Truro, Cornwall. The scope of work included the upgrading of an 8.7-mile section between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross from a single carriageway to a dual carriageway, together with the construction of new grade-separated junctions, slip roads and bridges.
Detailed design would commence in April 2020 with works commencing in the coming months. The new upgrade was expected to be open for traffic by the end of 2023. At 8:26am: [LON:COST] Costain Group PLC share price was +16.05p at 71.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: