StockMarketWire.com - Irish commercial property investor Yew Grove REIT confirmed it had paid a quarterly dividend and said further payments were expected to be made over the next three quarters of 2020.
The first quarterly interim dividend of 1.2c per share was approved by the company's board on Tuesday.
Yew Grove REIT said rental collection during the first quarter was 'robut'.
So far in the second quarter, rent was being collected in line with expectations, with expectations that over 95% would be paid on time.
The Irish government, FDI and large corporates accounted for 95.3% of the company's contracted rental income.
