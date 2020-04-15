StockMarketWire.com - Ncondezi Energy said it was targeting financial close for a 300 megawatt coal-fired power project and coal mine in Tete, Mozambique for the first half of 2021.
The company, however, said the timetable could be subject to change due to as the Covid-19 situation developed.
Target milestones for the second quarter included concluding tariff negotiations with Electricidade de Mocambique and sealing a power purchase agreement.
'The successful submission of the updated power tariff has opened up the next phase of key development work to further de-risk the project and firm up the underlying project value,' chief executive Hanno Pengilly said.
