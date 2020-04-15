StockMarketWire.com - Brand Architekts, the personal care and beauty products company said it would appoint Tom Carter as chief finance officer with effect from 22 June.
Carter was currently group finance and operations director at Technetix Group, a technology company.
At 8:58am: [LON:BAR] Brand Architekts Group Plc Ord 5p share price was 0p at 135p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
