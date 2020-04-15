StockMarketWire.com - Frontier IP, a specialist in commercialising intellectual property, said portfolio company Pulsiv Solar had been granted a patent in Japan, further strengthening its intellectual property position.
The Japanese patent award was the thirteenth granted globally for the company's technology, with others awarded in the United States, Europe, China, Taiwan, Australia and Mexico.
The patents granted included those covering both the power conversion and solar microinverter technologies. In laboratory conditions, Pulsiv improved the power factor of the charger to over 90% , and reduced the heat generated by the charger.
The company had already demonstrated applications of the technology to improve the energy efficiency of photovoltaic solar cells and power converters used in many everyday devices, such as computers and televisions.
The company had also received a £129,929 grant from Innovate UK, the UK's Innovation agency, Frontier IP said.
At 9:01am: [LON:FIPP] Frontier IP Group PLC share price was +1p at 70.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: