StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI said it had formed a provider network agreement with Three Rivers Provider Network in the US.
The company's kidney disease tests, processed on eligible patients through the RenalytixAI Salt Lake City clinical laboratory facility, were now available to Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) members and clients.
TRPN was the largest and fastest growing proprietary provider organisation network in the US.
Such networks contract with providers, such as RenalytixAI and health insurance plans, to provide better healthcare value for their members.
The TRPN network was currently comprised of more than 1.5m provider locations, including 5,000 hospitals and 100,000 ancillary care facilities, and more than 200 payers.
At 9:07am: [LON:RENX] share price was +8p at 230p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
